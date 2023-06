The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on June 30 flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu. Before flagging off the batch, Sinha performed a puja.



The 62-day yatra pilgrimage will start from July 1. Pilgrims will leave for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir to journey on the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Over 3,500 pilgrims have reportedly arrived in Jammu to go on the pilgrimage.