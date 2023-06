Tis’ the day to be jolly! As rain lashed Delhi-NCR today, people came out dressed in their best to celebrate Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid. Images from around the world have started pouring in showing millions from the Muslim community joining the celebrations.



Eid al-Adha is the second most auspicious Islamic festival. It celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, to show his dedication towards God. However, God stopped him from making the sacrifice and he was presented with a lamb which he could sacrifice instead.



Here are some pictures showing Eid celebrations in Delhi-NCR.