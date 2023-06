Muslim community across the world is gearing up Eid al-Adha festival, commonly known as Bakrid (Feast of the Sacrifice). It will be observed between 28 June and 29 June. This is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam (the other being Eid al-Fitr).



The festival honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command. Interestingly, before Abraham could sacrifice his son in the name of God (and because of his willingness to do so) Almighty provided him with a lamb to kill in place of his son.



Here are some photos from around the globe that provide a sneak peek into how the preparations are going on. Have a look: