International Day of Yoga will be observed on Wednesday. Across the world, it has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014.



Originated in ancient India, Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice. In his UN address in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere of the globe and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.



This year, the theme of International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Interestingly, a week before the Yoga Day, its preparations began. Here are some pictures.