In Puri, thousands of devotees have congregated for Lord Jagannath’s annual ‘Ratha Jatra’ on Tuesday. The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements.



Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das on Tuesday said that a congregation of around 10 lakh people in Puri is expected. Here the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath will be pulled to the Shree Gundicha temple today.



Meanwhile, in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers at the Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas.



The Ratha Yatra of Puri is considered not only the oldest but also the largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually. It is observed on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June-July).



In the year 2024, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will take place on the 7th of July. Here are some photos. Have a look: