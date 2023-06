The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 will take place on Tuesday (June 20). The festival is mainly celebrated in Puri, Odisha, with devotees travelling from across the country.



The Ratha Yatra of Puri is considered not only the oldest but also the largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually. It is observed on the bright half of the lunar month of Ashadh (June-July).



The festival is associated with the deity Jagannath (a form of Lord Vishnu). During the festival – in three massive, wooden chariots – three deities (Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) are pulled to Gundicha Temple where they reside for a week. After that, they return to the Jagannath temple. Descriptions can be found in Padma Purana, the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, and the Kapila Samhita.



In the year 2024, Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra will take place on the 7th of July. Here is how the preparations are going on. Have a look: