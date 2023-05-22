Star-studded 76th Cannes Film Festival puts ‘Women in Motion’- Stunning Photos

From DiCaprio to Liu Shishi, the 76th Cannes Film Festival was filled with eye dazzling surprises, style icons, demonstrations and works of art. Multiple celebrities put forward their experiences through the years during the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” screened received the largest standing ovation so far. Here’s a journey through the Cannes this year in images.