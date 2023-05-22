Star-studded 76th Cannes Film Festival puts ‘Women in Motion’- Stunning Photos
From DiCaprio to Liu Shishi, the 76th Cannes Film Festival was filled with eye dazzling surprises, style icons, demonstrations and works of art. Multiple celebrities put forward their experiences through the years during the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” screened received the largest standing ovation so far. Here’s a journey through the Cannes this year in images.
The 76th Cannes Film Festival – Screening of the film “Firebrand” (Le jeu de la reine) in competition – Red Carpet Arrivals – Cannes, France. Toni Garrn poses. (Reuters Photo)
The 76th
Cannes Film Festival – 2023 Kering Women In Motion Awards – Cannes, France. Alton Mason poses. (Reuters Photo)
Screening of the film “Firebrand” (Le jeu de la reine) in competition – Red Carpet Arrivals –
Cannes, France. Director Karim Ainouz, cast members Alicia Vikander, Mina Andala, Jude Law, Junia Rees, Sam Riley, Amr Waked and producer Gabrielle Tana pose. (Reuters Photo)
A person, in Ukrainian colours, smeared in a red substance is removed by security at the premiere of the film ‘Acide’ at the 76th international film festival,
Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo)
Screening of the film “Firebrand” (Le jeu de la reine) in competition – Red Carpet Arrivals –
Cannes, France. Cast member Jude Law poses. (Reuters Photo)
Screening of the film “Firebrand” (Le jeu de la reine) in competition – Red Carpet Arrivals –
Cannes, France. The shoes of a guest are seen in detail. (Reuters Photo)
The 76th
Cannes Film Festival – 2023 Kering Women In Motion Awards – Cannes, France. Liu Shishi poses. (Reuters Photo)
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 76th
Cannes Film Festival – Press conference for the film “Killers of the Flower Moon” Out of Competition – Cannes, France. (Reuters Photo)
Jeremy O. Harris poses at the 76th
Cannes Film Festival – 2023 Kering Women In Motion Awards – Cannes. (Reuters Photo)
The 76th
Cannes Film Festival – 2023 Kering Women In Motion Awards – Cannes, France. Salma Hayek poses.(Reuters Photo)