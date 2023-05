Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country on Saturday as people gathered in large numbers at mosques, praying for peace and prosperity in the nation.



Across India, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated after the crescent Moon was sighted on Friday evening. The festival marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.



Like every year, additional cops were deployed near mosques and on streets in many parts of the country to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival. No untoward incident was reported.



Across the world, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on different days. The festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to mark the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.



Here are some pictures from across India. Eid Mubarak!