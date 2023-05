Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the mega Bihu programme performed by more than ten thousand Bihu dancers at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday. Chief Minister of the state Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.



Addressing a gathering PM Modi said that Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of this northeast state.



“It has been a delight to be in the midst of the people of Assam on the special day of Bihu,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.



In the Indian state of Assam, Bihu is a set of three important non-religious festivals – Rongali (observed in April), Kongali (observed in October), and Bhogali (observed in January). The word Bihu is derived from the Deori word Bisu which means “excessive joy”!



Here are some of the pictures from the vibrant event. Enjoy!