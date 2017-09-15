01 / 5

Simran movie review: Kangana Ranaut surely knows how to own the silver screen and her latest release Simran is a perfect example - the same cannot be said of the movie that she is starring in though. Those who go to watch the movie will get their money's worth in terms of the actress' performance.In fact, the only reason to go and watch Simran would be Kangana herself! (Bollywood Hungama)