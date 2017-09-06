01 / 5

Box office clashes in Bollywood are not unheard of – they happen on a regular basis. When two much-anticipated movies make their way to a same day release, behind them follows a trail of strategies. Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released on September 1 had a lot of buzz surrounding them. Over their special content. However, in the Ajay Devgn, Ayushmaan Khurrana clash there was only one winner at the box ofice, while the other was left ruing what could have been.