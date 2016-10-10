01 / 5

Dangal movie early review: Aamir Khan upcoming movie 'Dangal' is set to release on December 23 but has already created so much buzz all around. Dangal is a biopic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and can be considered as one of the most awaited film of 2016. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Dangal. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Now before the trailer is the movie review is out and that too by popular filmmaker Karan Johar. (Twitter)