01 / 5

Dishoom box office collections: Good content generally manages to do well especially if it is packaged in Bollywood's glitzy colours and the cast is perfect and empowered to carry it off to perfection - John Abraham and Varun Dhawan managed to ace this Sajid Nadiadwala and Eros Now movie! It is this very reason that has held Dishoom still in the running in the box office collections race. And indubitably, Dishoom collections, whatever the final figure is, will ensure that it comes in the best movies of 2016 list. And on top of that, it will be a double whammy film - it has top quality content and it has the collections too, to show for it. Some of the other top quality films like Irrfan Khan's Madaari failed to get this kind of boost - a great movie content wise, but the collections did not back it. That fate has not befallen Dishoom. (Image Source: Bollywood Hungama)