Salman Khan powered Sultan box office collections by day 26 have reached Rs 296.86 cr mark in India even as the worldwide figure has ballooned up to a Rs 568.76 crore high. In essence, these are fine figures to show anyone. Salman Khan will surely feel very proud 25 years later looking at all this stuff or while he is showing them off to friends and family, especially if he reaches the Rs 300 crore mark. Very few movies in India have reached a collections figure as high as Sultan and Salman Khan has, over the years, been creating super-hits simply by habit, it would seem. What this does is leave barely crumbs for others in Bollywood. (Image Source: Twitter)