The Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar was illuminated to celebrate Baisakhi on April 14th. The sky over the Golden Temple sparkled with fireworks on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday. Farmers observe Baisakhi as the beginning of a new harvesting season, ‘Vasanta’. It is also the 104th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. (PTI Photo)