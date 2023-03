Earth Hour, a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), was observed on Saturday night, globally.



Held annually, on the last Saturday of March, the event encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour. The time is from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.



It is a symbol of commitment to the planet and was started as a lights-off event in Australia’s Sydney in 2007.



This year, Russia skipped Earth Hour. On Friday, the Kremlin said it will refrain from going dark to mark this year’s Earth Hour after Moscow labelled World Wildlife Fund a “foreign agent,” reported Russian news agency, TASS.



“This year we decided to refrain from taking part in this event. It is because they have become a foreign agent,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.



The next Earth Hour will be on 30th March 2024. Here are some of the pictures from around the world. Enjoy!