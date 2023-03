Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community, will begin in India on Friday, (March 24).



In Saudi Arabia, UAE, the UK, and other Muslim-majority nations, the crescent moon of Ramadan 2023 was sighted on March 22. Hence, these countries marked the first fast of Ramadan 2023 on Thursday.



Every year, the Ramadan fasting date changes because Muslims follow the Islamic calendar that is based on the lunar cycle (or phases of the moon). Therefore, Ramzan’s starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.



Fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, breastfeeding, elderly, diabetic, or menstruating. During this month, the spiritual rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied.



During this time of the year, people are encouraged to help the needy and the poor.



Here are some photos. Enjoy!