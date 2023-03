Residents of the national capital, Delhi, woke up to a brief spell of light rain and cloudy skies on Saturday morning. After a brief pause, it again rained in the evening. As a result, the temperature dropped slightly to 21 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall till Monday, March 20.



Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala district also received some rainfall on Friday. Here also the temperature dropped.



“Rainfall accompanied with Thunderstorms/hail storms over North India during 18th-20th; over Central, West India and south Peninsula on 18th & 19th. Heavy Rainfall likely over Northeast India during 19th-22nd March,” tweeted IMD, on Saturday.



“19th March: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. 20th March: West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan. 21st March: Uttarakhand,” it further informed.



In the subsequent three days, the weather forecasters have predicted a drop in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over North-West India, East India, and Central and West India.



Here are some photos. Have a look: