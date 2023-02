Hundreds of thousands of people from around Australia and overseas participated in the 45th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Oxford Street, Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. The parade included 12,500 marchers and more than 200 exhibits.



It is one of its kind festival in the world. According to reports, the event is one of Australia’s biggest tourist drawcards and generates an annual income of nearly $30 million for the country.



After two years, the parade has returned to the street. COVID-19 restrictions saw the parade temporarily moved to the Sydney Cricket Ground.



Interestingly, Anthony Albanese has become the first sitting Prime Minister of Australia to take part in the parade.



Here are some of the startling photos from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. Enjoy!