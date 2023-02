On Saturday, the Maha Shivratri festival was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in different parts of India. A large number of devotees thronged Hindu temples (dedicated to Lord Shiva) to take part in special rituals. Long queues were spotted since early morning.



Unlike last year, there was no restriction this year. As a result, the rush of devotees was comparatively more in many shrines to offer prayers on the auspicious day.



During Maha Shivratri, in Hindu families, people observe fasting, dedicate the leaves of the ‘Koovalam’ plant (which is considered holy as per tradition) to Lord Shiva, and forgo their sleep chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ mantras to mark the day.



Celebrated annually, Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival in honour of Lord Shiva. The festival marks the wedding of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is also regarded to be the occasion when the almighty performs his divine dance, called the Tandava.