Srinagar, the largest city and the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, India, witnessed fresh snowfall, on Wednesday. Light to moderate snowfall was recorded at most places in Kashmir. Higher reaches received heavy snowfall.



Srinagar lies in the Kashmir Valley on the banks of the Jhelum River, a tributary of the Indus, and Dal and Anchar lakes. The city is known for its gardens, natural environment, waterfronts, and houseboats.



Kashmir is presently witnessing Chillai Kalan – 40 days of intense cold weather. It is the coldest part of winter in the state (starting from 21st December to January 29th every year). During this time snowfall is mostly regular and intense. This time of the year also witnesses tourist inflow in the state.



Here are some mesmerising pictures of snowclad Srinagar. Have a look and enjoy!