Tourists visited a frozen waterfall at the Drung area of Tangmarg in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Wednesday. The freezing conditions intensified further in Kashmir valley with the minimum temperature plunging to minus 4.3 degree Celsius in the city while Qazigund recorded its coldest night so far this season at minus 7.4.



In Jammu and Kashmir, the meteorological office had predicted wet weather due to western disturbances from January 19 to 25.



Currently, Kashmir is under the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’. It is the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are high and most frequent.



This is the period when tourists also come here in large numbers. Here are some of the pictures. Have a look: