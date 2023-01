Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer from the Philippines, was named as the 71st Miss Universe. She is the first Filipino-American to win the prestigious title. After the music played, R-Bonney draped in the winner’s sash, was handed a bouquet and the crown. Amanda Dupazmel of Venezuela and Andreina Martinez of the Dominican Republic were the first and second runners-up. India’s Divita Rai could not make it to the top 10.