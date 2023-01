The countdown has begun for the final stage of the 71st Miss Universe competition, which will take place in in New Orleans this weekend. India’s Divita Rai will represent the countr at the Miss Universe 2023. Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 on August 28 last year by the outgoing titleholder, Harnaaz Sandhu at the Miss Diva Organization’s 10th-anniversary gala. (Instagram/missdivaorg)