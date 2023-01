The 80th Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. and its head-turning fashion is back with a bang. The Hollywood stars looked stunning as they showcased their individual styles and delivered memorable looks in tuxedos and gowns. It was a historic day for the Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was nominated in two categories won the Globe for Best Original Song. Steven Spielberg’s film The Fabelmans won two of the biggest awards of the show – Best Film (Drama) and Best Director.