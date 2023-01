Manali: Women perform ‘Kulvi Naati’ dance during the The Winter Carnival of Himachal Pradesh is a great way to celebrate the culture and traditions of this region. This year the Carnival is being held from January 2 to January 6. It features various activities and events that will make you fall head over heels in love with this beautiful place. The event was first established in 1977 to promote skiing in the state. Over the years, it has grown and expanded to become a prominent part of the cultural calendar. Let us take a look at some of the beautiful images: (PTI Photo)