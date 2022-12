The world is ringing in 2023 with great gusto and grandeur. Mega celebrations returned to major cities around the globe. From spectacular fireworks in Sydney, Auckland, Tokyo to big gatherings in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai, the world has put away the gloom of coronavirus pandemic to usher in 2023. In New York, the traditional December ritual of Times Square drew large audience to witness the ‘ball drop’. In Paris and London, major landmarks are lit up in beautiful lights. Even in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the first wave of coronavirus back in 2020, people were seen out on the streets. Despite fresh wave of Covid infections and some concerns over economic recession, nations are optimistic about what 2023 holds for them. (Photos: PTI/AP/Reuters)