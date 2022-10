This was the sixth edition of Deepotsav, organised every year by the Yogi Adityanath government the day before Diwali. Around 15.76 lakh diyas were lit on the banks of the Saryu during the celebrations, a Guinness World Record. As the evening set in, the illuminated area around Ram ki Paidi wore a festive look with people seen clicking photographs and making videos. PM Modi also performed an “aarti” of the Saryu.