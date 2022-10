PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, India, on Friday. He was here to lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3400 crore. Wearing a white-colored traditional dress of the hill people with a “swastika” symbol embroidered on it, PM Modi performed a “puja” at the ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and reviewed the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath. He also visited Badrinath and reviewed the progress of the development work of the riverfront. He laid the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects in Mana village. Here are some photos of PM’s visit.