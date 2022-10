Across the country, preparations for the festival of light Diwali are in full swing. Markets in cities are all packed with customers. People from all walks of life are buying things as per their budget. Local industries are working to their full capacity to meet the demand. For the last two years, the COVID pandemic had dominated the festival in the country. However, this year the situation is much more relaxed. Still, people must take precautions while visiting crowded places and wear mask.



Here in this photo gallery, you will get a glimpse of the preparation across the country. Financial Express wishes you all a very happy, prosperous, and safe Deepawali.