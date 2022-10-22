Diwali 2022: A peek into the glistening Diwali preparations and celebrations across India
The most awaited festival of the year is here! From buying puja samagri, diyas and fire crackers to decorating homes with flowers and lamps, the whole country is busy preparing for the festival of lights! On this occasion, Financial Express wishes you all a very happy and safe Chhoti Deepawali.
Updated: October 23, 2022 10:51:52 am
Students celebrate Diwali by lighting earthern lamps inside the Banaras Hindu University, in Varanasi. (PTI photo)
A woman selling flowers waits for customers at a market place ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS photo/Niharika Kulkarni)
People shop for lanterns at a market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS photo/Niharika Kulkarni)
People visit a crowded Lajpat Nagar market on ‘Dhanteras’ ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Customers shop for decorative lights ahead of Diwali festival, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
People buy firecrackers ahead of Diwali festival in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A vendor selling plastic waits for customers at a crowded Lajpat Nagar market ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Fireworks light the sky on the eve of Diwali festival at Anasagar lake in Ajmer. (PTI Photo)
People buy designer earthen lamps and decoration items ahead of Diwali festival in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
People shop for firecrackers ahead of Diwali festival, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)