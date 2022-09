Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they are back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek on Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to Gwalior. They moved to their new home: a sprawling Kuno National park in the heart of India where scientists hope the world’s fastest land animal will roam again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cats into their enclosure on Saturday morning, which is also his 72nd birthday. Let us take a look at some of the images: