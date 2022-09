Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Durga Puja festival. In different parts of India, sculptors are busy making beautiful statues of Goddess Durga and other Gods. An annual Hindu festival, Durga Puja is celebrated because of Durga’s victory over Mahishasur (demon). The festival is observed in the Indian calendar month of Ashwin (September–October in the Gregorian calendar). In Kolkata, Durga puja has been inscribed on the Intangible cultural heritage list of UNESCO in December of 2021. It is also known as Durgotsava. Durga Puja 2022 in India will begin on Saturday, 1 October, and ends on Wednesday, 5 October.



Here are some mesmerising pictures of the preparations. Have a look: