The Indian Navy has added a jewel to its fleet, INS Vikrant. The aircraft carrier is indigenously constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). It is the first aircraft carrier to be built in our country. As a tribute to India’s first aircraft carrier, it is named ‘Vikrant’. In Sanskrit, the name Vikrant means “courageous”. The motto of the ship is “Jayema Saṁ Yudhi Spr̥dhaḥ” (I defeat those who fight against me).



From INS Vikrant, up to 26 MiG-29K fighter jets, 4 Kamov Ka-31 helicopters, 2 HAL Dhruv NUH utility helicopters, and 4 MH-60R multi-role helicopters can fly. It is 262 metres long and has a top speed of 28 knots. Vikrant has a 2,300 compartment manned by 1700 seamen.



It has two football field-sized flight decks, a hospital complex, cabins for women officers, and eight kilometres of corridors. It also has eight generators capable of lighting up a city of 2 million people.