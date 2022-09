Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival. Excitement reigned with calls of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as people in urban and rural areas and noted personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, welcomed Lord Ganesh and offered ‘modaks’, a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy as ‘prasad’. Let us take a look at some of the images: