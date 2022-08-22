Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival in which people celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva, to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati.

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is inching closer, preparations are gaining momentum across the country. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, it will be celebrated on August 31st this year. It is a Hindu festival in which people celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh, son of Lord Shiva, to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati.

In homes, people install small statues of Lord Ganesh. Huge statuses are also installed inside elaborate pandals in different parts of the country. Chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu texts (such as prayers) and fasting are all part of the festival. In public venues, at some places, athletic and martial arts competitions are also held.

On the tenth day, the festival ends. With music and group chanting, the idol is carried in a public procession and then immersed in a nearby lake, river or sea. Here’s a glimpse of the preparations across India: