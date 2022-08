As per the Hindu calendar, devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark this occasion. Many devotees throng Krishna Janambhoomi and other temples on ‘Janmashtami’ festival. Dahi Handi, which is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival, is celebrated on a grand scale across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. Let us take a look at some of the images from this occasion: