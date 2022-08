India celebrates 76th Independence Day: On the country’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said corruption and nepotism are two main challenges that are not confined to politics alone and asked people to have ‘nafrat’ (hatred) for these evils and focus on ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) to ensure a developed India in the next 25 years. Let us take a look at some of the beautiful images from across nation: