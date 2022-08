Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist. He gave them a tricolour each for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme. “A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters,” the prime minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event. Let us take a look at some of the images from Rakhi celebration from across India: