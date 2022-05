The pictures of this year’s first lunar eclipse are out and they are spectacular. The lunar eclipse is over now. The eclipse was not visible in India. The eclipse was visible in the eastern half of the United States and all of South America, some part of Europe and Africa as well. This is also called a Super Moon and a Blood Moon as well. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. A Super Moon is a full moon and appears to be bigger than usual. Let us take a look at some of the images: