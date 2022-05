Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of holy month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr begins at the first sighting of the Moon. It is a time of celebration for the entire Muslim community where families and friends gather in open areas to spot the Moon. After a gap of two years, the Namaz of Eid was performed in many mosques across the world. In Delhi’s historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid the Namaz of Eid was performed as COVID-19 restrictions remained suspended due to a dip in cases. Let us take a look at some of the beautiful images of Eid celebrations across the world: