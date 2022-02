Mughal Gardens in Delhi all set to open for public. A statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday said the Mughal Gardens will open for the general public from Saturday, February 12 till March 16. The statement stated that visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. “Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be available as precautionary measures,” it said. Let us take a look at some of the beautiful images from Mughal Gardens: