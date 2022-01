The Republic Day parade this year witnessed the “grandest and largest” flypast ever. To mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations, 75 aircraft had participated in the event. ‘Amrit’ formation was made by 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft to commemorate the 75 years of Independence. Around 485 dancers from 15 states representing different genres came together to add splendor to Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. In a first, performers were chosen on the basis of all India level competition Vande Bahratam-Nritya Utsav which was organized by Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Defence. Tableaux from various states, union territories and government department took part in the Republic Day parade.The moments that celebrate our rich cultural diversity and military might, here’s look at spectacular images from Rajpath.