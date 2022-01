Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla and popular tourist destination Manali coated in white splendour. Most places in Himachal Pradesh are reeling under severe a cold wave. According to a report issued by the IMD office on Saturday morning, Shimla had received around 15cm of snow from Friday night to Saturday morning. Tourists and locals enjoy snowfall in Shimla, Manali and other places in Himachal. Let us take a look at some of the breathtaking images: