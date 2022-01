Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ which began on December 21. The minimum temperature in most places of Kashmir stayed close to the freezing point. Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius — up from previous night’s 4.0 degrees Celsius. Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also shared pictures of himself at a snow covered road in Gulmarg. Let us take a look at some of more images from Kashmir: