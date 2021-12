People across the world celebrated Christmas festivities with much fervour and joy. Though the celebrations have been restricted at most places due to heightened COVID-19 measures, especially in light of the Omicron variant, the spirit of celebration among people still shone through as many countries saw people attending midnight mass and prayers while wearing masks. Many people also attended meets held for causes like COVID-19 or the tornado that struck many parts of the US recently. In India, as well, people could be seen visiting churches for prayers and celebrations.