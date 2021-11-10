Nykaa investor Katrina Kaif lit the ceremonial lamp during the beauty e-commerce platform's listing event at the NSE on Wednesday. The Rs 5,352-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion. In 2019, Kaif had launched her own beauty line, Kay Beauty, on Nykaa. Falguni Nayar, Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita attended the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, in Mumbai. Let us take a look at some of the images from the ceremony: