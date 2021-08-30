Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour but people need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic. This year most of the Indian cities will see muted Janmashtami celebrations. The festival should be celebrated in a modest manner, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Let us take a look at some of the images from across India:
In the absence of any visitors, religious places have scaled down the celebrations in terms of programmes and decorations, focussing only on the rituals that mark the birth of Hindu god Krishna. (PTI Photo)
A child, dressed as Lord Krishna can be seen in the backdrop of illuminated Durgiana temple in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
A priest performs 'Abhishek' to Lord Krishna on the 'Janmashtami festival, at Radha Damodar temple in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)
A child dresses up as Lord Krishna to take part in the 'Janmashtami' festival celebrations, in Ajmer. (PTI Photo)
Children dress up as Lord Krishna on the 'Janmashtami festival, at Durgiana temple in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple illuminated on the eve of Krishna Janamshtami festival, in Mathura. (PTI Photo)
Children dress up as Radha and Krishna on the 'Janmashtami festival, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Lord Krishna with a prayer "Save Us from Covid 19", at Puri beach in Odisha. (PTI Photo)
Delhi will see muted Janmashtami celebrations this year with devotees not being allowed to visit religious places as part of the preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter/ANI)