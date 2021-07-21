Security forces of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, officials said. Officials of the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district. Let us take a look at some of the images:
The ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of a ceasefire between both countries. (PTI Photo)
The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust. (PTI Photo)
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hira Nagar, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of the International Border of Jammu. (PTI Photo)
This is the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces after the Pulwama incident. (PTI Photo)