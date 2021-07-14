The monsoon finally embraced Delhi on Tuesday after several false starts, 16 days after the usual date of June 27. According to IMD data, between June 1 and July 13, the city should have received 140.1 mm of rain. It has, however, got only 48.9 mm — a deficit of 65%, joining Ladakh and Manipur as the two other states/UTs with the highest rain deficit. Today, parts of the national capital receives heavy rain. Children can be seen playing in water collected during heavy rain. Let us take a look at some of the images: